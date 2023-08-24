In loving memory of Sandra Littman, a monument will be dedicated at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Sandra was the sister of the late Howard (Patti) Littman; aunt of Charles (Linda) Littman, Joseph (Ilene) Littman and Ellen (Billy) Littman; and great-aunt and cherished cousin to many.
