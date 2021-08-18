In loving memory of Rebecca Cohen Long, a monument will be dedicated at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 22 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Gadi Galili, ritual director of Park Synagogue, will help officiate the ceremony. Rebecca was the wife of Dr. Charles Long (deceased); mother of Arielle Kukafka, Ilana Long, Tamarah Long and Jonathan Long; grandmother of Danya, Laurel, Joshua, Marina, Benji, Phoenix and Charlie; sister of Samuel Cohen (deceased) and Deborah Josepha Cohen (deceased); and the daughter of Rabbi Armond and Anne Cohen. With love and gratitude for friends and family, each of you are welcome to attend.
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
