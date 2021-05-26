In loving memory of Sue Margolis, a monument will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. June 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Cantor Sarah Sager will officiate. Sue was the beloved wife of Burton for 49 years. She is remembered with love by Kevin (Sheila) and Darryl (Erica); and was predeceased by Vicki. Grandmother to Brian, Kaitlyn and Carter; and dear sister in law of Linda (Barnett). All are welcome. The family looks forward to seeing those who were unable to attend the funeral because of COVID-19, sharing a memory, and remembering Sue together.