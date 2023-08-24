In loving memory of Peter J. Molay, a monument will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Husband of Fran Molay; father of Phil (Heather) Molay and Lyndsey Molay; and beloved uncle, cousin and friend of many.
