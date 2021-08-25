In memory of Joseph Moster, a monument will be dedicated at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rabbi Sharon Marcus will officiate. Joseph was the husband of the late Barbara Moster; father of Neal (Jean Ann) Moster and Nancee (Rick Pontious) Moster; brother of the late Sally Lyons; and uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle of many nieces and nephews.
