In loving memory of Josephine Muller, a monument will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rabbi Noah Leavitt will officiate. Josephine was the wife of Louis Muller; loving mother of Jeffrey (Melanie) Muller and Sandra (Eugene) Friedman; devoted grandmother of David (Shayna) Muller, Aaron (Chayala) Muller, Elana Muller, Rosie (Amiad), Channah (Natan) Lacher, Chaim (Doria) Friedman and Dina (Shabtai) Broder; great-grandmother of 19; and sister of Alex Schnittlinger, Alfred Schnittlinger, Leah Kagan, and the late Ernest Schnittlinger and Esther Netty Lunacek.