In loving memory of Gloria Blaushild Newman, a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. July 3 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim will officiate. Gloria was the beloved wife of Richard Newman; loving mother of Dale (Carol) Newman, Sheryl Butler and the late Steven Newman (Nadezda Newman, surviving); devoted grandmother of Alan Newman, Seth (Sarah) Butler and Matthew Butler; and caring great-grandmother of Aliza and Ari. She was the sister of Jay Blaushild, Renee Betz and Donald Blaushild (all deceased). Gloria will always be remembered for her generosity.
