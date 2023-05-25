In loving memory of David Nittskoff, a monument will be dedicated at 2 p.m. June 4 at Zion Memorial Park. Rabbi Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue will officiate. David was the husband of Thelma Silver (Lorne, Dahlia and Rosie Novick); brother of Earl Nittskoff (Sandy Beska White); dearest uncle of Nicole and Jonathan; adored great-uncle, dear cousin and friend to many.
