Dedication services in loving memory of Allan H. Robbins, DDS will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Rabbi Joshua Skoff will officiate. Allan was the husband of the late Saydell S. Robbins; father of Cheryl (Robert) Stern and Marc (Jackie) Robbins; grandfather of Meredith (Chris) Maury, Meredith (Chris) Maury, Jacqueline (Brian) Stern, Alexandra (Matthew) Stern, Haleigh (Matthew) Robbins, Jeffrey (Amanda) Robbins and Caroline Stern; great-grandfather of Sydney Maury; beloved brother-in-law to Gordon (Evie) Safran; and brother to the late Howard (Ned) Robbins.
CJN Most Popular
-
Willoughby police solve 1980 murder of Cleveland Heights HS grad
-
Orange resident seeks to put ease back in gift giving
-
Born 13 weeks premature, 10-year-old becomes karate champion
-
Browns sign QB Josh Rosen to one-year deal; expected to back up Jacoby Brissett
-
Ari Sherwin of Solon chairs committee at 2022 Maccabiah Games