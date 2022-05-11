Dedication services in loving memory of Muriel K. Rosen will be held at 11 a.m. May 22 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Muriel was the loving wife of the late Everett Rosen; dear mother of Ellen (Errol) Brick, Herb (Janet) Rosen, Bob (Meta) Rosen and Beth (Tim) O’Leary; grandmother of Rachel (Charles Pheanis) Rosen, Hannah (Josh) Gordon, Jennifer (Derek) Edwards, Nathan (Samantha) Brick, Sara (Bradley) Tarr, Max O’Leary, Molly O’Leary, Emma O’Leary and Evan O’Leary; great-grandmother of eight; and sister of Charlotte (Bertram) Sherman and Eleanor (Morris) Bornstein, all of blessed memory.
