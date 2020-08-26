In loving member of Glenna A. Rosenberg a monument will be dedicated at 1 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Taylor Road section. Rabbi Victor will officiate. Monument provided by Plymouth Memorials. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony is for immediate family only.
Glenna is remembered by her husband Darryl Rosenberg of University Heights, children Ryan J. (Elissa) Rosenberg of Chicago and Meredith L. Rosenberg of Cleveland, and grandchildren Jana Rosenberg of Chicago and William and Morgan Rosenberg of Cleveland. She was predeceased by her parents Ada and Robert Richards and brother Robert L. Richards. Glenna was a former Cleveland Jewish News employee.