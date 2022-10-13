In loving memory of Carmela Schneider a monument will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Zion Cemetery in Bedford Heights. Rabbi Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue will officiate. Carmela was the wife of the late Joseph Schneider; mother of Larry (Beth) Schneider, the late Harold Schneider and Linda Schneider Hirsch; Bubbie of Lauryl (Josh) Sater, Kailyn (Jason) Rankin, Haeden (Briana) Schneider, Alivia (Cody) Washington, Brittany and Preslie Hirsch, Max (Lindsey) Schneider and Megan Schneider; and great-grandmother of Dylan, Harper, Dane, Decker, Liam, Henry and Brielle.
