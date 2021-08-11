In loving memory of Harry Schuster, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Zion Memorial Park. Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum will officiate. Harry was the husband of Margaret Schuster (deceased); father of Benny Schuster, Helen Chronister, Marilyn Davidovich, Goldie Shawel and Jack Schuster; grandfather to 12; and great-grandfather to 28.

Tags