In loving memory of Frank Seiden, a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Ridge Road No. 2 Cemetery at 3824 Ridge Road in Brooklyn. Frank was the husband of Marcy Seiden; father of Morey Seiden (Courtney) and Brynn Seiden (Brent Standridge); grandfather of Avery, Carter, Laney Seiden and Abbygayle Seiden, Ryder and Aryana Standridge; brother of Marcella Stahm; and uncle of Matthew Stahm (Lindsay Silver).
