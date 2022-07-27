In loving memory of Daniel Seiger, a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. July 31 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg will officiate. Daniel was the father of Sanford (Sandy) and Sherri (z”l) Seiger.
