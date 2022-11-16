The family of the late Estelle “Eppie” Shore will dedicate a monument at noon Nov. 20 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Cantor Sarah Sager will officiate. Eppie was the wife of Sanford M. Shore; mother of Jeffery, Jeri and Michael Shore, and Cari Flox (z”l); grandmother of Jessica, Brandon, Sara and Zachary Shore, and Benjamin and Solomon Flox; and sister of Marie Berger and Ellie Susman (z”l).
