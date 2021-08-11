Dedication services in loving memory of Elizabeth “Liz” Singer will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Cantor Cathy Sebo will officiate. Elizabeth was the wife of Joseph “Joe” J. Singer; mother of Ed (Beth) Singer, Alice (Art) Antal and Pat (Bob) Kahn; and grandmother of Ian Kahn and Rebecca Mutschler.

