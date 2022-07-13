In loving memory of Fern Ross Spott, an unveiling service will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Fern was born in Terespol, Poland on Jan. 6, 1923, and passed away in Boca Raton, Fla., on July 31, 2021. She was the wife of Sam S. Spott; mother of Roger (Michele, nee Simon) of Boca Raton, Laurel (Michael Lichtman) of Westlake Village, Calif., Clifford (Naomi, nee Hammond) of Jerusalem, Israel, and Douglas (Sandra Levine) of Solon; grandmother of fourteen and great-grandmother of thirty-four.
In addition to spending time with her family, Fern led an active life. She was an excellent cook and baker. Fern was an avid reader and even when she lost most of her sight, she was always listening to books on tape. An accomplished bridge player, she was able to play several times a week, even with her eyesight issues. She had a quick wit, an insatiable curiosity and a big intellect. Fern lived independently, taking care of herself for almost 98 of her 98½ years.
Fern never complained and lived each day to the fullest. She is a brilliant example for how we should all age, with grace and humor.