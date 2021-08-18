The family of the late Jane Stearns will dedicate a monument at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rabbi Joseph Kirsch will officiate. Jane was the wife of Roger; mother of Rich (of blessed memory) and Scott (Suzanne); and the sister of Howard Taylor.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: