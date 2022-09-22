In loving memory of Steven L. Wasserman, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Zion Memorial Park. Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria will officiate. Steven was the husband of Joni H. Wasserman; father of Matthew C. Wasserman and Dana W. Lux; grandfather of Madelyn, Caleb and Raphael Wasserman and Paulie and Thaia Lux and brother of Nanci Lemanowicz and Mark Wasserman.
