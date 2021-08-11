In loving memory of Max Wexler, Holocaust survivor, a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg will officiate. Max was the husband of the late Eva Wexler; father of Bill (Gail) Wexler, Ilan (Eveline) Wexler and Diane Wexler-Weaver; grandfather of Danielle (Jeffrey), Jonathan, Allyson, Justin (Ariel), Adam, Jared and Brittany; great-grandfather of Wesley and Chandler; and brother of the late Benno.

