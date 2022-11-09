In loving memory of Beatrice Wieder (z”l), a monument will be dedicated at noon Nov. 20 at Zion Memorial Park. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein will officiate. Beatrice was the wife of the late Norman Wieder; mother of Michael (Miki) Wieder, Kenneth (Ruth) Wieder, Avery (Jill) Wieder and Jerry (Suzen) Wieder; grandmother of Paul (Elisheva), Carly (Jon) Wilbur, Adam (Stephanie), Matthew (Devorah), Shana (Aaron) Ziff, Simon, Josh and Donielle (Michael) Serge; great-grandmother of 20; and sister of the following deceased: Sylvia, Mary, Charlotte, Sam, Irv and Moishe.
