In loving memory of Bruce M. Wolfson, a monument will be dedicated at 1 p.m. May 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rabbi Joshua Caruso will officiate. Bruce was the husband of Anne Wolfson; father of Debbie Wolfson (Jack) Kusner and Michelle Morris-Brown (Michael); grandfather of Jessica and Jordan Kusner, and Chad and Zachary Morris; and the brother of Kenneth West and Howard Wolfson. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart, his welcoming smile through the toughest times, and his unending love of family and friends.
