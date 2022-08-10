In loving memory of Irene Adler Wynbrant, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery at 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Cantor Aaron Shifman will officiate. Irene was the wife of the late Endre Adler and the late Abe Wynbrandt; mother of Eva (Ron) Fisher, Gabor (Nicki) Adler and Harry (Deborah) Adler; grandmother of Jeremy Zukerman, Alisha (Jerry) Blugrind, Jessica (Jeff) Ganzer, Abby (Brian) Mandel, Andrew Adler, Melissa Adler and Ryan Adler; great-grandmother of five; sister of the late Shimon Kirsch; and daughter of the late Shlomo and Rivkah Kirsch. Irene was a Holocaust survivor. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a great cook and baker. Irene loved playing cards with friends and attended Shabbat services regularly. She was an active member of Taylor Road Synagogue and Kol Israel. Her family misses her. May her memory be a blessing.
CJN Most Popular
-
Man shot at Beachwood vacation rental home party
-
Motorist shot at on I-271; Pepper Pike police issue tips on road rage
-
New Friendship Circle campus to be used for adult programming, cafe, new kosher food pantry
-
HomeGoods opening in Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights
-
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M