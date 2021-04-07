Ariela Brooke Alpert, daughter of Martin and Carolyn Alpert of Beachwood, married Oliver Leung Todd Ho, son of Heather Lee and Frank Samberg of New York City, and the late Stephen Ho of Hong Kong, on Aug. 9, 2020. Their mothers co-officiated, and their dear friend Rabbi Victor Urecki of Charleston, W.Va., spoke through Zoom.
The bride is the granddaughter of Isaac and Florence Alpert (both of blessed memory) of Beachwood, and Sara and Bernard (of blessed memory) Shipper of Dallas. Ariela earned a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University and a master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. She works for the City of New York.
The groom is the grandson of Stephanie LaFarge of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Ralph Lee of New York City, and the late Ho Chun Yat and Chan Yue Ting of Hong Kong. Oliver earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. He spent the months after the wedding working for the Democratic Coordinated Campaigns in North Carolina and Georgia during the general and runoff elections.
A small group of family and close friends gathered for a socially distanced ceremony and reception in Oliver’s aunt and uncle’s spectacular backyard garden in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., for the nuptials. His cousin Lucy arranged gorgeous bouquets and decor and managed the wedding. Several hundred friends and family attended via Zoom. This was miraculously accomplished only a few days after Tropical Storm Isaias damaged the area.
The bride wore a family heirloom vintage satin and lace wedding gown first worn by her grandaunt Ruth Litwin in 1952 and then by her mother Carolyn in 1972. The chuppah was constructed by Oliver’s mother Heather from a well-worn tallis originally given to the bride’s father Marty by his father-in-law. Zaddie Alpert’s tallis wrapped the couple during the ceremony.
The couple honeymooned in Maine. They reside in Brooklyn, N.Y.