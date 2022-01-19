Steven and Pam Altman of Solon happily announce the wedding of their son, Blake Altman, to Ashley Zolt, daughter of Mark and Evie Zolt of Vernon Hills, Ill., on Oct. 9, 2021 in Wheeling, Ill., at the Westin Chicago North Shore. The groom’s brother, Garrett Altman, officiated.
The groom is the grandson of Elaine Weiss and Norman Weiss (of blessed memory) of Beachwood, and Alan and Sandra Altman (both of blessed memory). Blake received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from The Ohio State University. He is a manager at Deloitte Consulting.
The bride is the granddaughter of Helen Zolt and Irving Zolt (of blessed memory) of Skokie, Ill., and Shirley and Leonard Lazar (both of blessed memory). Ashley received her Bachelor of Science degree in unified early childhood education from the University of Kansas, and a Master of Education degree in early childhood education from the American College of Education. She is a preschool special education teacher in the West Northfield District 31 School District.
The couple originally met when Blake messaged Ashley on JSwipe, and she decided to meet him since she knew his younger brother, Garrett.
The newlyweds reside in Chicago.