Baran Huntley

Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated.
Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
Connor is the son of Tina and Jonathan Huntley of Cleveland Heights, and the grandson of Donald Huntley and the late Ann Huntley, and the late Evelyn and Ralph Pavella. He graduated from Cleveland State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
The couple resides in Lyndhurst with their corgi, Bentley.