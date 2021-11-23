Betsey and Keith Belkin of Pepper Pike happily announce the wedding of their daughter, Megan Belkin, to Jonathan Lenner, son of Richard Lenner and Carolyn Oppenheimer of Atlanta, and Gay Lenner (of blessed memory), on Oct. 1 at Ray’s on the River in Sandy Springs, Ga. Rabbi Ronald Siegal of Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Betty L. Brown of Beachwood, and Norman Brown (of blessed memory); Charlotte Belkin of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Samuel Belkin (of blessed memory). Megan received her Bachelor of Science degree in interior design from Cornell University. She is the director of workplace design at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The groom is the grandson of Ira Lenner and Florence Lenner, and Charles K. Hecht Jr. and Peggy Levy Hecht (all of blessed memory). Jonathan received his Master of Accounting degree from the University of Florida. He is a senior manager at KPMG.
The newlyweds were introduced by a mutual friend and hit it off. They honeymooned in South Africa and Mozambique.
They live in New York City.