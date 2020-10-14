Peter Bern and Kathryn Klein Schreibman happily announce their marriage on Sept. 5, 2020, at their residence in Orange. Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim officiated.
The groom is the son of Richard and Marcy Bern of Paradise Valley, Ariz., and Barbara and Edward Levine of Orange. He is the grandson of Adelle and Daniel Leeds, Charles and Ruth Bern, Fred and Lois Weisman, and Robert “Ruby” and Lillian Levine (all of blessed memory). Peter graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Arizona and is CEO of Leverity Insurance Group in Beachwood.
The bride is the daughter of Stanley and Laura Klein of Moreland Hills and Terri Zirkin of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Irving and Ruth Stern, and Hyman and Betty Klein (all of blessed memory). Kathryn graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Lake Forest College, and is a homemaker and loving mother of five children and two dogs.
Peter is the father of Andrew “Drew” and Emerson Bern. Kathryn is the mother of Carter, Cole and Callyn Schreibman. The couple are childhood friends, and their families have always been best friends. They have known each other for over 36 years and were destined to be together.
Peter and Kathryn’s honeymoon is postponed due to COVID-19.