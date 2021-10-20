Karen and Richard Bialosky of Beachwood happily announce the wedding of their daughter, Lindsay Bialosky, to Lorne Heilbronn, son of Sandy and Harvey Heilbronn of West Nyack, N.Y., on Sept. 5, 2021, at Crowne Plaza at Playhouse Square. Rabbi Sharon Marcus officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Neil Blum and Gail Kamen of Orange, and of blessed memory, Judy Blum, and Marilyn and Jack Bialosky.
Lindsay received a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing science, and human development and family studies from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Arts degree in speech language pathology from Kent State University. Lindsay is a speech language pathologist.
Lorne is the grandson of the late Regina and Konstantine Himmelbrand, and the late Anne and Ludwig Heilbronn. Lorne received a Bachelor of Arts degree in information science from SUNY Albany. He is a systems engineer at Fact Set Research Systems.
The couple live in Los Angeles and will honeymoon in Hawaii in December.