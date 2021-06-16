Bobby Bodner, son of Linda and Don Bodner of Moreland Hills, and Skylar Dubelko, daughter of Michael and Dagny Dubelko of Beverly Hills, Calif., married May 29, 2021, at her childhood home in Beverly Hills. Skylar’s aunt, Kirsten Hultgreen, officiated.
The groom is the grandson of Connie Abrams of Chagrin Falls and Elizabeth Bodner of Indianapolis. He graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and business analytics in 2016. Bobby is partner and CEO of Breadify Financial.
The bride is the granddaughter of Tor Hultgreen of San Antonio, and Sally Spears of San Antonio. She graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and interactive media in 2017. Skylar is a journalist.
Bobby and Skylar went to the same college, but weren’t friends until Bobby moved to California in 2017. They were introduced by Bobby’s brother. The Bodner family couldn’t be happier to have Skylar and the entire Dubelko family join the Bodner clan.
The newlyweds live in Santa Monica, Calif., with their dog, Kai. They honeymooned in Yountville, Calif.