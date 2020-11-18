Brianne Mallory Brosse, daughter of Peter and Tamar Brosse of Solon, and Samuel Coyne Makoski, son of Randy and Marcia Makoski of Rochester, N.Y., married Oct. 24, 2020, at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl. Rabbi Joshua Caruso officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Rina Brosse of South Euclid, Richard Brosse (of blessed memory), and Robert and Caryln Cole (both of blessed memory). She has a Bachelor of Science degree in photography from Ohio University. Brianne is a preschool teacher at the Columbus JCC, and is taking courses at The Ohio State University for her teaching certification and Master of Education degree.
The groom is the grandson of J. Coyne and Jane O’Brien, and Walter and Lois Makoski (all of blessed memory). He has a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management from Ohio University and a Master of Applied Economics degree from Marquette University. Sam is an analyst with Nationwide in Columbus.
Brianne and Sam both went to Ohio University, where they briefly met their freshman year but then reacquainted their senior year. They’ve been together ever since.
The couple went on a mini moon in Hocking Hills. Their main honeymoon will be held sometime in the future.
The couple, who are meant to be forever and ever, live in Columbus.