Brown-Rogers

Scott and Jane Brown of Annadale, Va., happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Tamara, to Jonathan Rogers, son of Abby and Phil Rogers of Rockville, Md., on Aug. 29 at Sylvanside Farm in Purcellville, Va. Rabbi Jonathan Schnitzer officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Nancy Schapiro of St. Louis; and of blessed memory, Ed Schapiro, Neal Brown and Bobbie Brown. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in child development
from Tufts University, and a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy at Tufts University’s Boston School of Occupational Therapy. Tamara works as an occupational therapist at Brain Injuries Services.
The groom is the grandson of Sidney and Beverly Rogers, and Solomon and Ruth Friss, all of blessed memory. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sports management from the University of Michigan, and a master’s degree in city planning from the University of California- Berkeley. Jonathan is a neighborhood planning manager at District Department of Transportation (DDOT).
The newlyweds honeymooned in the Pacific Northwest, and live together in Kensington, Md.