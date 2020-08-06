Rick and Mindy Cohen of Dallas, Texas, happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Wendy Lauren, to Nagesh Kumar Dhapola, son of Deepa Dhapola and Lalit Singh Dhapola, of blessed memory.
The wedding took place at the Bel Air Bay Club in the Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2019. Cantor Emma Lutz of Stephen Wise Temple officiated.
Wendy and Nagesh met while doing their graduate studies at the University of Maryland.
The bride is the granddaughter of Esther Cohen and Alan J. Cohen, of blessed memory, formerly of Beachwood, and Annette and William Kimmel, both of blessed memory, from Erie, Pa.
Wendy is a Solutions Engineer at Oracle, and Nagesh is a Commercial Insights Manager at Amgen Corp.
The couple resides in Los Angeles.