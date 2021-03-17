Brittany Amber Cooper, daughter of David and Tammy Sue Cooper of Irvine, Calif. (formerly of Solon), married Matthew Meddie Trevino, son of Martin Trevino of Downey, Calif., and Christine and Mike Emarine of Irvine, on March 6, 2021, at a private residence in Irvine. Rabbi Richard Steinberg of Congregation Shir Ha-Ma’alot in Irvine officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Helen Cooper of Mentor. Brittany will be getting her doctorate in pharmacy from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science in Boston this spring.
The groom is the grandson of Anne Simonian of Irvine, and Esther and John Taus of Chicago. He graduated from Irvine Valley College in Irvine. He works as a TSA agent at the Boston Logan Airport.
The couple, who live in Boston, met in high school at Irvine High School, remaining high school sweethearts.