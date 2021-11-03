Lisa and Mitchell Cronig of Shaker Heights are happy to announce the recent marriage of their daughter, Arielle Cronig, to Han Kleman. The couple were married by Rabbi Shira Stutman at the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland.
Both newlyweds attended The Ohio State University for their undergraduate education. Arielle went on to complete her Master’s at Johns Hopkins University and Han is pursing a Ph.D. at the University of Maryland.
The couple live and work in Washington, D.C., with their dog and two cats.