Adam Daroff and Jourdan Buchler happily married Oct. 29, 2022, in Chatham, Mass., in a ceremony officiated by Rabbi Avi Teken.
The groom is the son of Charles Daroff of Beachwood and Abigail Daroff of Pepper Pike. He is the grandson of Robert Gilson of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Chestnut Hill, Mass., and Claire Gilson (of blessed memory), and Dr. Robert and Jane Daroff of Beachwood. Adam has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College and is director, strategy at Octagon in New York.
The bride is the daughter of Helene and Ari Buchler of Wellesley, Mass. She is the granddaughter of Jacqueline Chason of Palm Beach Gardens and Southborough, Mass., and Dr. Sewall Chason (of blessed memory); and Gloria Buchler-Bodenheimer of Bitan Aharon, Israel, George D. Buchler (of blessed memory) and Hanan Bodenheimer (of blessed memory). Jourdan has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin and is associate editor, paid social at dentsu X in New York.
The couple live in New York and were introduced by their grandparents, who have been great friends for many years.