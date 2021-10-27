Duska-Goetz

Brian and Christina Duska of Erie, Pa., announce the marriage of their daughter, Becky, to Brandon Goetz, son of Debra and Ron Goetz of Macedonia. Their original small family wedding took place on Oct. 24, 2020, with the celebration taking place on July 10, 2021, in Edinboro, Pa.
The bride is the granddaughter of Cyril and Mary Duska, and Karl and Joan Hancock, all of blessed memory.
Becky received her master’s degree at Edinboro University and is a school psychologist at the Fort LeBoeuf School District in Pennsylvania.
The groom is the grandson of Warren and Lil Gordon of Aurora, and Ethel and Jerry Goetz, of blessed memory.
Brandon earned his master’s degree in education at Edinboro University. He is an intervention specialist at Northwestern School in Pennsylvania.
After a honeymoon in Nashville, the couple resides in Erie, Pa.