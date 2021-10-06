Effron-Lidman

Gayle Effron and Ben Lidman were married on Aug. 28, 2020, at Pine Lake Trout Club in Bainbridge Township. Rabbi Batshir Torchio of San Francisco officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Lorri and Barry Effron of Orange Village and the granddaughter of Bettie Mathless of Columbus, the late Gene Mathless and the late Mona and Irving Effron. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in cultural anthropology from the University of Michigan and her Masters of Public Health from Case Western Reserve University. Gayle is the director of public programs and community engagement for the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco.
The groom is the son of Marcy and Ed Lidman of Lexington, Mass. and the grandson of Vivian Cohen, Bill Lidman, the late Richard Cohen, the late Sheila Lidman and the late Herbert Behrmann. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and finance from Syracuse University. Ben is a sales analyst at Google.
The couple honeymooned in New Zealand. They reside in San Francisco.