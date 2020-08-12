Feldman roth

Sharon and Dr. Allen Roth are delighted to announce the marriage of their son, Dr. Jordan A. Roth, to Lauren Sydney Feldman, daughter of Amie and Bobby Feldman of Long Island, N.Y. The beautiful wedding took place at The Shoreby Club by the lake, with a dreamy sunset.
The bride is the granddaughter of Marilyn and Dr.Robert Pillar, and Joan Feldman and the late Jerry Feldman. The groom is the grandson of Dr. Lawrence and Roseann Meckler and Sol and Harriet Roth, all of blessed memory.
Lauren graduated from University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and Spanish. Jordan received his bachelor’s degree from Emory University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from The Ohio State University. Jordan then completed his residency and master’s degree in orthodontics at Columbia University. Lauren works as a CPA for KPMG’s audit practice. Jordan is in practice with Fried and Roth Orthodontics in Lyndhurst.
The couple met in New York City and now reside in Orange with their new dog, Henry.