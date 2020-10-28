At a beautiful park setting on Oct. 11, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif., Adam Scott Flacks and Melanie Jill Kirschbaum were married.
Some of their closest local friends were there to celebrate with them. Overcoming the limitations of travel these days, family members were able to watch and hear their beautiful and touching vows via Zoom.
Adam’s parents are Gail and Bob Flacks of Solon. Melanie’s parents are Lisa and John Andre of Doylestown, Pa., and Betty and David Kirschbaum of Jacksonville, Fla. Adam’s grandparents are Shirley Gotlieb Frankowitz of Dayton, Martin Gotlieb (of blessed memory), and Shirley and Paul Flacks (of blessed memory). Melanie’s grandparents are Adele Golkow of Doylestown, Pa., and Jean and Jules Kirschbaum (of blessed memory).
Both Melanie, who is a writer/producer, and Adam, who is an executive producer, continue to have successful careers in the television industry.
They reside in Toluca Lake, Calif.