Freeman Barnett

Karen and Barry Freeman of Solon happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Rebecca Freeman, to Max Barnett, son of Halle and Benjamin Barnett of Beachwood, on May 30, 2021, at Park Synagogue. Rabbi Steve Segar officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Judith Schiff of Lancaster, Pa. (and Richard Schiff, of blessed memory), and Stanley and Francene Freeman of Lyndhurst. Rebecca earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The Ohio State University and is studying for a master’s degree in speech language pathology at Eastern Michigan University.
The groom is the grandson of Deborah and John Fialka of Denver, Harry Barnett of Denver (and Mary Barnett, of blessed memory), Bob and Gail Leventhal of Silver Spring, Md., and Sharon Eichenbaum of South Euclid (and Fred Eichenbaum, of blessed memory). Max received a bachelor’s degree in politics from Ithaca College. He is a logistics broker.
The newlyweds met in high school through mutual friends, and reside in Ypsilanti, Mich. They honeymooned in the Colorado Rockies.