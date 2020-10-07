Friedberg Fesz

Jesse Friedberg and Maria Fesz were married Sept. 12, 2020, in their backyard in Cleveland Heights. A friend of the bride’s, David Amos, officiated. After honeymooning in Hocking Hills, bride and groom once again donned their wedding attire and paid a visit to Jesse’s grandmother, Sylvia Wald, a resident of Wiggins Place in Beachwood.
The groom, who performs as Jesse Jukebox, is an educator/entertainer for children. He graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music and a Master of Arts degree in education from Ursuline College. The bride is a librarian and works at OverDrive. She is also a cellist and performs with Stellare Strings. Maria has a Bachelor of Music degree from Mount Union College, a Master of Music degree from Youngstown State University and a Master of Library and Information Science degree from The University of Pittsburgh.
Jesse is the son of Barry Friedberg, of blessed memory, and Lori Wald and Jim Bradlin of Chagrin Falls. He is the grandson of Rose and Abraham Friedberg, of blessed memory, and Sylvia Wald of Beachwood and Martin Wald, of blessed memory. Maria is the daughter of Greg and Rosemary Fesz of North Olmsted. She is the granddaughter of Pauline and Frank Fesz of Campbell, and the late Thomas and Mary Murphy of Youngstown.
The couple met in 2017, and live together in Cleveland Heights.