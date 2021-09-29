Gail and Allen Friedman of Solon happily announce the wedding of their daughter, Erica Friedman, to Grant Hetrick, son of Juli and Mark Hetrick of Dublin, on
Aug. 21, 2021, at the Outdoor Penthouse at Lago Custom Events. Cantor Laurel Barr and the Rev. Brent Raitz officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late Goldie and Meyer Ferber, formerly of University Heights and the late Dorothy and George Friedman, formerly of Pittsburgh. Erica graduated from Ohio University and is a human resource recruiter at JP Morgan Chase.
The groom is the grandson of Mary and Bill Hetrick of Van Wert, Ohio, and Maribeth and Rick Richter of Cincinnati. Grant graduated from Ohio University and is a software engineer at JP Morgan Chase.
The couple met at Ohio University, and honeymooned in Hawaii. They reside in Upper Arlington.