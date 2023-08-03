Lindsey Gardiner and Adam Jacob were married on May 28, 2023, at The Clubhouse at Manakiki in Willoughby Hills.
The bride is the daughter of Holly Gardiner of Upper Arlington and Andy and Amy Gardiner of Columbus. She is the granddaughter of the late Barbara “Bobbie” and John Gardiner and the late Mary and Harold Renis.
Lindsey received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University and her graduate degree in physician assistant studies from Case Western Reserve University. She is employed as a physician assistant at Cleveland Clinic.
The groom is the son of Debby and Bob Jacob of Beachwood. He is the grandson of the late Elizabeth and Armin Jacob and the late Elsie and Jack Mandel. Adam received his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Kent State University. He is employed as a senior account executive at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
They live in Shaker Heights with their two rescue cats, Scott and Steve.