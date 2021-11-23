Marci and Brent Garson of Orange are happy to announce the recent wedding of their daughter, Danielle Garson to James Gische, son of David and Elizabeth Gische of Potomac, Md., on Oct. 8, 2021, at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Rabbi and Cantor Judy Greenfeld officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Lester (Lynn) Garson of Delray Beach, Fla., the late Lois Garson, and the late Elaine and Milton Weinstein. Danielle is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a real estate asset manager at JP Morgan.
James is the grandson of the late Al and Laura Kennedy and the late Tully and Shirley Gische. He is a graduate of Stanford University and received his MBA from UCLA. He works as a program manager at Waymo.
The couple honeymooned in Italy and Greece and reside in Los Angeles with their newly adopted dog, Sadie.