Marcia and John Gentile happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Leslie Ann, to Boomer (Ralph) Beatty, son of Barb and Butch Beatty of Laguna Niguel, Calif. on July 24, 2022, in Idaho Springs, Colo.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late Pug and Armond Arnson, and the late Doreen and John Gentile. Leslie received her bachelor’s degree at Arizona State University and her master’s degree at Colorado State University. She is a residential real estate agent in the Denver area.
The groom received his bachelor’s degree in business from University of Colorado Boulder. He is a first vice president at Marcus & Millichap.
After a honeymoon in the Maldives, the couple resides in the Denver area with their two rescue dogs, Rosie and Oakley.