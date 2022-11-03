Marcia and John Gentile of Scottsdale, Ariz., happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Danielle Arnson, to Benjamin J. Waldrip, son of Juanita Waldrip of Medford, Mass., and David Waldrip of Moro, Ark., on Sept. 25, 2022. in Topsfield, Mass.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late Pug and Armond Arnson, and the late Doreen and John Gentile. Danielle received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona. She is a clubhouse manager at Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton, Mass.
The groom received his bachelor’s degree at Jacksonville State University, and went on to play Major League Baseball with the Colorado Rockies organization. He is the superintendent of buildings and grounds in Somerville, Mass.
The couple will honeymoon in the Mediterranean. They reside in Reading, Mass., with their three rescue dogs, Tank, Reece and Jack.