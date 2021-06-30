Goldberg-Roth

Sharon and Dr. Allen Roth of Pepper Pike are thrilled to announce the marriage of their son, Dr. Bryan M. Roth to Leslie Erin Goldberg, daughter of Edgar Goldberg and Marsha Loring, both of Houston, and Debra Goldberg of blessed memory.
The beautiful outdoor wedding took place April 17, 2021, at Lost Pines Resort in Austin, Texas.
The bride is the granddaughter of Ilse Goldberg of Austin, and Jacob Goldberg, and Harlan and Marjorie Stein, all of blessed memory. Leslie is also the granddaughter of Bob Loring of Miami. Leslie graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. She is employed as an engineer at Marathon Oil in Canton.
The groom is the grandson of Dr. Lawrence and Roseann Meckler, and Sol and Harriet Roth, all of blessed memory. Bryan received his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Michigan, his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and completed a medical internship in Chicago, followed by a residency at Baylor University in Houston, and corneal fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. Bryan is an ophthalmologist at Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute.
The couple resides in Orange with their goldendoodle, Kirby, named after the place they first met. They all love long walks and hikes together.
The newlyweds honeymooned in Big Sur, Calif., and Monterey, Calif.