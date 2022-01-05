Goldman Federman

Mort and Lisa Goldman of Beachwood happily announce the marriage of their son, Dr. Samuel Goldman, to Sara Federman, daughter of Drs. Doug and Sue Federman of Toledo, on Sept. 18, 2021 at Temple Shomar Emunim in Toledo.
The groom received a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Science degree and Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Southern California. He is a research engineer at Honeybee Robotics.
The bride received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, and a MSBS degree in medical science and a MPH degree in epidemiology from the University of Toledo. She is a public health analyst for the Pasadena Public Health Department.
Sam and Sara originally met as staff members at Camp Wise and then reconnected on a JCC Camping Staff Birthright trip.
The newlyweds live in Pasadena, Calif.